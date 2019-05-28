May 28, 2019
Kash Pashootan's Top Picks: May 28, 2019
BNN Bloomberg
Full episode: Market Call for Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel
Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction
MARKET OUTLOOK
“… We went from needing a correction to getting a correction to now arguably needing another correction. Now that we’ve wrapped up Q1 and we’ve been able to take a look at earnings and EPS growth and see how the real numbers look, what we’re seeing compared to Q1 of last year [is that] revenue was basically flat whereas last year at this time we had revenue growth of 8 per cent and on the earnings per share side [we have a] similar picture … So we’re seeing a clear slowdown in growth. Combining that with where some of the valuations are and that’s what I think has portfolio managers increasing the probabilities of a correction, us included.”
TOP PICKS
CMS ENERGY (CMS.N) | 3% Yield | 23x P/E | May 2019
- Fully regulated utility with transparent cash flows.
- +7% EPS growth conservative with cost cuts, rate cases and new investments.
BROADCOM (AVGO.O) | 4.6% Yield | 16x FP/E | May 2019
- Pullback on trade tensions = long term buying opportunity.
- Dividend now yields 4.5% after +50% December hike.
TD BANK (TD.TO) | 4% Yield | 16x FP/E | May 2019
- Expect TD to continue taking market share in the U.S.
- U.S. earnings +30% for both Q1 & Q2.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|CMS
|Y
|Y
|Y
|AVGO
|Y
|Y
|Y
|TD
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: JUNE 27, 2018
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP (FAF.N)
- Then: $50.53
- Now: $50.56
- Return: 1%
- Total Return: 3%
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE (CBRL.O)
- Then: $159.75
- Now: $163.28
- Return: 2%
- Total Return: 8%
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEMS INC. (COLB.N)
- Then: $41.31
- Now: $34.67
- Return: -16%
- Total Return: -13%
Total return average: -1%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|FAF
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CBRL
|Y
|Y
|Y
|COLB
|Y
|Y
|Y
