Kashkari Says Fed Will Do What Is Needed to Curb High Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said policymakers were trying hard to achieve a soft landing for the US economy but will not flinch from curbing high inflation.

‘We’re going to get inflation back down,” Kashkari said Wednesday during an event hosted by South Dakota University. “We are committed to doing what we need to do,”

Kashkari does not vote on monetary policy this year.

The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the fourth straight time to a target range of 3.75% to 4% as it battles the highest inflation in 40 years.

Chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the decision that rates may have to rise to a higher peak than previously thought in the wake of disappointing data, though he also suggested that officials could downshift to a smaller increase at one of their coming meetings.

Officials next meet Dec. 13-14. Investors are leaning toward them moderating their pace of increases to 50 basis points, according to pricing in futures markets.

Kashkari said rate increases of either 50 or 75 basis points next month were on the table, while not ruling out other options.

“We’re united in our commitment in getting inflation back down to 2% but monetary policy acts with a lag,” he said. Kashkari pointed out that some have argued that officials move by even larger amounts, while explaining that the reason for not doing so was because of the time it takes for Fed actions to have an effect on demand and inflation.

“By moving aggressively but by taking a few steps, we get to see how the economy evolves,” he said. “And that reduces the risk we’re going to overshoot our mark.”

Policymakers want clear evidence that price pressures are cooling and they will receive fresh evidence Thursday with the release of the latest reading of the consumer price index. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the CPI to have risen by 7.9% in the 12 months through October.

“Our responsibility is to achieve our dual mandate goals,” of price stability and maximum employment, Kashkari said, adding that at some point, those objectives would come into tension.

“We are a long, long, long way away from that right now, so that’s why any talk of a pivot is entirely premature,” he said.

