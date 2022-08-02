(Bloomberg) -- Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul is leading her Republican rival, Long Island Representative Lee Zeldin, for November’s general election by 53% to 39%, a 14-point lead, a new Siena College poll released Tuesday found.

The poll, the first major head-to-head poll of the general election in the governor’s race, found both Hochul and Zeldin capturing the majority of the vote among registered members of each of their respective parties statewide, with 81% of Democrats saying they will vote for Hochul in November, and 84% of Republicans saying they’ll cast ballots for Zeldin. Zeldin has a slight edge among Independent voters, who say they prefer Zeldin 44% to 42%.

If Hochul prevails in November, she would be the first woman elected governor in New York’s history. The poll showed women favor her 59% to 33%. Among men, the vote is split -- 46% said they would vote for Hochul, while 46% said they intended to vote for Zeldin.

With less than 100 days before the election, the poll showed significant backing from Black voters and among those living in New York City. Support from upstate New York and among white and Latino voters was more tempered.

Nearly 80% of Black voters and 70% of New York City residents polled said they planned to vote for Hochul. Suburban voters narrowly support Zeldin, by 46% to 43%, and upstate voters said they planned to vote for Zeldin by a margin of 48% to 45%. Among white voters, 50% said they support Hochul, while 44% are backing Zeldin, and among Latino voters, 49% back Hochul, while 41% of those polled said they planned to vote for Zeldin.

Still, Hochul’s favorability ratings have remained stagnant since she took office after former Governor Andrew Cuomo stepped down last August over sexual harassment allegations.

“Hochul continues to be more well known and liked than Zeldin, although she has not been able to raise her favorability rating over 46%. It has been between 42% and 46% every month since September, her second month as governor,” said Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg.

The poll also showed majorities of New Yorkers disagree with two significant recent Supreme Court decisions, which rolled back laws prohibiting concealed carrying of firearms and protections for abortion access nationwide.

The poll found 60% of New Yorkers support prohibiting concealed weapons in sensitive locations, and 82% support expanding eligibility requirements to obtain concealed carry permits. The poll found 68% of those polled oppose the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, and 74% of those polled think abortion should be either “always” or “mostly” legal.

The poll was conducted between July 24-28 among 806 likely New York state voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.