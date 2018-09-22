Kavanaugh Accuser Willing to Meet With Senate on Assault Claim

(Bloomberg) -- The woman who’s accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault has agreed to testify before a Senate panel, her lawyers said in an email to staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee, asking to iron out an agreement on specifics.

Christine Blasey Ford “accepts the Committee’s request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct next week,” wrote Debra S. Katz and Lisa Banks.

“We are hopeful we can reach agreement on details,” the lawyers wrote, requesting a time on Saturday to “continue our negotiations.”

The move potentially sets up a final showdown in the bitter political fight over President Donald Trump’s second high court pick.

It would be a high-stakes public confrontation with parallels to the 1991 hearing in which Anita Hill accused now-Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of sexually harassing her when he was her supervisor at two federal agencies. Thomas was confirmed after a hearing that infuriated women who believed the all-male committee mistreated Hill.

