(Bloomberg) -- Judge Brett Kavanaugh has a “slight” advantage in the race to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a conservative legal scholar who helped shape President Trump’s list of possible justices.

“I think the world of Brett Kavanaugh,” John Malcolm of the Heritage Foundation said on the Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” program. “He is highly regarded by judges across the country.”

Malcolm described Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge in Washington, as a “committed textualist” who “cares a lot about separation of powers” and would not give “undue deference” to regulatory agencies. He said Kavanaugh’s seat on the appellate court could help him, because he sees a lot of issues that Trump cares about.

Kavanaugh is said to have the inside track within the White House, including the support of White House Counsel Don McGahn, who’s supervising the search. Other finalists are said to be appeals court judges Amy Coney Barrett, Raymond Kethledge and Thomas Hardiman.

Trump has said he’ll announce his selection Monday in a prime-time event from the White House East Room at 9 p.m. Eastern. The president is spending the weekend at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he’s continuing to mull his choices for a second appointment to the nation’s top court.

Malcolm oversees the Heritage Foundation’s work to “increase understanding of the Constitution and the rule of law,” according to his biography on the think-tank’s website.

He said Kavanaugh would be his top choice to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. While there’s been conservative opposition to the 53-year-old judge, Kavanaugh has arrived at the right decisions on a court that typically leads Democratic, Malcolm said.

