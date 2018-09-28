(Bloomberg) -- Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh appears headed toward approval by the Senate Judiciary Committee after pivotal GOP Senator Jeff Flake said he’ll vote to confirm the nominee.

"Our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence," Flake said in a statement Friday, a day after Christine Blasey Ford told the panel he sexually assaulted her in high school and Kavanaugh categorically denied it.

Whether Kavanaugh will be confirmed by the full Senate remains uncertain as several key lawmakers from each party -- including Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia -- have declined to say where they stand. An initial test vote may be held Saturday, and a final vote next week.

