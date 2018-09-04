What are the implications of Trump's U.S. Supreme Court pick?

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing opened Tuesday with rancor and protests, as Democrats called for a delay until they receive more records from his work in a Republican White House and digest 40,000 pages of documents produced the previous night.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut called the process for considering Kavanaugh’s nomination a "charade and a mockery of our norms." Protesters in the audience shouted and applauded, including one woman who said the hearing was "a travesty of justice." More than a dozen protesters were removed from the hearing room by Capitol police officers.

Kavanaugh is President Donald Trump’s pick to succeed the now-retired Justice Anthony Kennedy and, in all likelihood, shift the court significantly to the right. As a U.S. appeals court judge in Washington since 2006, Kavanaugh struck down federal regulations, backed gun freedoms and questioned abortion rights.

When he delivers his opening statement later Tuesday, Kavanaugh will promise to be a "neutral and impartial arbiter," according to excerpts released as the Senate Judiciary Committee began four days of confirmation hearings.

"A good judge must be an umpire -- a neutral and impartial arbiter who favors no litigant or policy," Kavanaugh will say, according to excerpts provided by the White House. "I am not a pro-plaintiff or pro-defendant judge. I am not a pro-prosecution or pro-defense judge. I am a pro-law judge."

All Republicans on the panel are publicly backing Kavanaugh or leaning that way, and top GOP lawmakers on the Judiciary Committee moved swiftly to bolster his case and start shielding him from questions he’ll face on abortion, gun control, presidential power and other issues.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, said Kavanaugh is “one of the most qualified nominees, if not the most qualified nominee, I have seen.” Protesters repeatedly interrupted and were removed from the hearing room as Grassley spoke.

Ginsburg and Kagan

He also warned that senators shouldn’t expect Kavanaugh to discuss how he’ll rule on future cases, including efforts to undercut the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion-rights decision. He noted that previous high court nominees, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan, declined to get into specifics at their confirmation hearings.

"The application of Roe to future cases, and even its continued validity, are issues likely to come before the court in the future," Grassley said. "Senators were satisfied with these answers on precedent. They should be satisfied if Judge Kavanaugh answers similarly.”

Demonstrators dressed in "Handmaid's Tale" costumes stand in the Dirksen Senate Office building before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, U.S. Supreme Court associate justice nominee for U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.

Democrats haven’t been able to undercut Kavanaugh’s status as a heavy favorite to win confirmation in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Kavanaugh could give the court a fifth vote to overturn, or at least trim back, the constitutional right to abortion access. Trump vowed during the campaign to appoint "pro-life" justices who would vote to overturn Roe.

"We have no reason to doubt that Kavanaugh fulfills that promise," Senator Dianne Feinstein of California said last week. "If confirmed, Brett Kavanaugh would be the deciding vote to overturn or gut Roe v. Wade."

Members of the committee spent more than an hour sparring over Democrats’ argument that they haven’t been allowed to see enough documents from Kavanaugh’s years in the White House.

Grassley said a delay wasn’t warranted. He refused to allow a vote on Blumenthal’s motion to adjourn the hearing, saying it was "out of order."

"We have said for a long period of time that we were going to proceed on this very day," Grassley said. "I think we ought to give the American people the opportunity to hear whether Judge Kavanaugh should be on the Supreme Court or not."

Blumenthal accused Grassley of overriding the rights of committee members "by fiat." Second-ranking Senate Republican John Cornyn of Texas said Democrats were trying to impose "mob rule."

Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, said the White House information was necessary so senators could be "fully equipped to do our constitutional duty."

Republicans criticized Democrats for their repeated interruptions. Cornyn said that if the proceeding had been a court hearing, Democrats would be held in contempt. This process "is supposed to be a civil one," Cornyn said.

Democratic Frustration

Feinstein, the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, pointed to Senate Republicans’ refusal to allow a vote on President Barack Obama’s 2016 nomination of Merrick Garland to the high court.

"You have to understand the frustration on this side of the aisle," Feinstein said. She said the hearing involved "unique circumstances" because Trump faces serious problems involving criminal indictments, guilty pleas and convictions among his former aides.

Republicans, who will reclaim their 51-49 Senate majority after Arizona’s governor names a replacement for the deceased Senator John McCain, are aiming to get Kavanaugh seated by the time the court formally opens its term on Oct. 1. Having ended the use of filibusters for high court nominees in 2017, they could confirm Kavanaugh without any Democratic votes.