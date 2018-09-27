(Bloomberg) -- The Senate Judiciary chairman called for a "safe, comfortable and dignified" hearing Thursday on a sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh as the panel opened a historic hearing that promises to shape the Supreme Court’s future and redefine the "Me Too" era.

"I want to apologize to you both for the way you’ve been treated," Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa told Christine Blasey Ford, who is set to testify about her claim that in 1982 an inebriated Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party.

Kavanaugh is trying to save a Supreme Court nomination that has become besieged by accusations of decades-old sexual misconduct. He has strongly denied all the allegations against him. Grassley lamented that the accusation surfaced after his panel held almost a week of confirmation hearings.

Ford has said Kavanaugh tried to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth so she couldn’t scream. She is one of the three identified women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct but the only one who will testify Thursday.

Kavanaugh, Accuser Face Tough Senate Questioners in Both Parties

Republicans are trying to get Kavanaugh, 53, confirmed as early as next week. The Judiciary panel has scheduled a vote for Friday, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been preparing colleagues for a weekend session that would allow a final vote in a matter of days.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the allegations are "all false to me" but added that he could be persuaded otherwise by Thursday’s testimony. The committee’s 10 Democrats are calling on Trump to either withdraw the nomination or order the FBI to do a thorough investigation of the allegations.

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez of Colorado, claims Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a drunken party when they were freshmen at Yale University. And in the most lurid allegation yet, Julie Swetnick of Washington said in a sworn statement released Wednesday that Kavanaugh took part in efforts during high school to get girls intoxicated so that a group of boys could have sex with them.

In a transcript of an interview with Senate investigators released Wednesday night, Kavanaugh said Ramirez’s allegation "sounds like an orchestrated hit to take me out." He rejected Swetnick’s claim in a statement Wednesday as "ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone."

Republicans hold a 51-49 advantage in the Senate and can’t afford more than one defection to ensure confirmation without Democratic support.

Several GOP lawmakers who remain publicly undecided -- most notably Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Maine’s Susan Collins and Arizona’s Jeff Flake -- said they want to hear what Ford has to say before making up their minds. Flake sits on the Judiciary Committee and will have a chance to question Ford and Kavanaugh.

Ford is testifying first, giving an opening statement before questions by senators and by an outside lawyer, sex-crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, hired by the panel’s 11 all-male Republicans to handle much of their questioning. Then Kavanaugh will do the same.

Capitol police imposed strict security measures to keep protesters at bay after about 70 people were arrested each day during Kavanaugh’s earlier hearing. At Ford’s request, the hearing is being held in a smaller room with less space for media and the public. Protesters are being kept off that floor of the office building. Among those attending was actress Alyssa Milano, an activist in the "Me Too" movement.

Seating Kavanaugh on the nation’s top court -- or not seating him -- could affect the fight for control of Congress in the Nov. 6 election. Republicans are looking for Kavanaugh to cement a conservative majority on the court, while Democrats say he could provide the fifth vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

According to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Wednesday, 59 percent of Americans think that if Ford’s accusation is true, Kavanaugh shouldn’t be confirmed. The poll found that 32 percent of the people who responded believe Ford, 26 percent believe Kavanaugh and 42 percent are unsure whom to believe.

To contact the reporters on this story: Greg Stohr in Washington at gstohr@bloomberg.net;Laura Litvan in Washington at llitvan@bloomberg.net;Arit John in Washington at ajohn34@bloomberg.net;Steven T. Dennis in Washington at sdennis17@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Laurie Asséo

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.