The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor, but a pivotal GOP senator said he won’t support a final vote until the FBI does a brief investigation of sexual assault allegations.

The demand Friday by GOP Senator Jeff Flake for a one-week FBI investigation before a full Senate vote puts the onus on President Donald Trump to reopen the FBI’s background investigation into Christine Blasey Ford’s claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school. Kavanaugh categorically denied it.

Minutes after the chaotic committee meeting, Trump told reporters at the White House, "I will be totally reliant on Grassley and what he decides to do," referring to Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley.

The committee vote was 11-10, including support from Republican Flake of Arizona, who had been undecided until Friday morning.

I would “only be comfortable moving on the floor until the FBI has done more investigation than they have already," Flake said. "It may not take them a week. We owe them due diligence.”

Flake’s proposal was endorsed by GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, a strong Kavanaugh backer who said, "What Jeff is saying makes sense to me."

Asked whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would honor an agreement to delay a final vote on Kavanaugh, Graham said, "Last time I looked, you need 50 votes" to confirm him.

"Somebody’s got to explain this to Trump. So, I guess that’ll be my job," said Graham of South Carolina.

Grassley said he told Flake, “I would advocate for the position he took but I don’t control it." After the committee meeting concluded, Grassley told Feinstein the plan was "a gentlemen’s and women’s agreement.”

Flake said he would make a request to the White House to direct the FBI to do the probe.

McConnell could ignore the agreement reached between Flake and the committee’s Democrats, but he would risk not having the votes to confirm Kavanaugh. Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski haven’t said how they’ll vote and Republicans can only afford to lose one GOP vote if all Democrats hold firm.

Democrat Chris Coons told reporters that Flake only struck the deal with Democrats “after having reassurances from some other senators in his party.”

Coons of Delaware said that after Flake announced his support for Kavanaugh earlier Friday, they had a private conversation and Coons said he told Flake, “I respect you as my friend, but I’m having difficulty with your vote. It became a much broader conversation.”

--With assistance from Erik Wasson