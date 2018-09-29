(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Balance of Power newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Politics on Twitter and Facebook for more.A public accusation. An angry denial. An effort to move a Supreme Court nomination forward. And then a delay. Republican Senator Jeff Flake’s last-minute change of heart has put Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination on hold and prompted President Donald Trump to order an FBI probe into sexual assault allegations against the federal judge, capping a dramatic week that could have far-reaching implications for American culture and politics. Get caught up on this and other politics stories that Bloomberg covered this week with our latest edition of Weekend Reads.

May Versus Johnson: The Political Rivalry Shaping Brexit BritainThe two biggest names in the governing Conservative Party square off again next week in a deepening rivalry shaping Britain. Tim Ross previews the action. Here’s a chart mapping out those jostling to take Prime Minister Theresa May’s place. Trump Administration Loves Issuing Sanctions, Not Enforcing ThemThe U.S. Treasury Department has emerged as a high-profile foreign policy weapon under Trump, advancing administration priorities by economically isolating Iran, Russia, and other hostile governments. But actual enforcement has all but disappeared, Christian Berthelsen and Tom Schoenberg report.

Turkey’s Bizarre Conspiracy Case Against an American PastorThe alleged conspiracy includes everyone from Kurdish terrorists to CIA agents, and the bizarre evidence includes secret handshakes and missing fingers. Marc Champion and Cagan Koc delve into the standoff over American pastor Andrew Brunson that has helped sour U.S-Turkish relations. Has Anyone Seen Roman Abramovich? The Final Days of LondongradRoman Abramovich used to be London’s quintessential oligarch. But after the nerve-agent poisoning – allegedly by Moscow – of a Russian double agent, the British capital is no longer so welcoming to Russians with money, Stephanie Baker, David Hellier and Irina Reznik report. Can South Africa’s President Be His Country’s Deng Xiaoping?Trump’s assertion that South Africa has engaged in “the large-scale killing” of white farmers to seize their land is the least of Cyril Ramaphosa problems. As Sam Mkokeli writes, the new president must instead focus on market reforms that many in his party detest.

End of Trump-Xi ‘Friendship’ May Accelerate Great Power RivalryAfter hailing his personal bond with Xi Jinping over the 18 months since they first met, Trump told reporters this week that their friendship might be over, snuffing out the only bright spot in a rapidly deteriorating relationship.

Trump’s Venezuela Military Option Gains Backers as Millions FleeA year after Trump said he was considering a “military option” for Venezuela, the idea is slowly gaining momentum in Washington, Matthew Bristow reports.Russia Money-Laundering Probe Engulfs Defiant Central BankerAlleged bribe negotiations in a Chinese restaurant, the assassination of a bank-liquidation lawyer and lenders shut down by regulators are just a few of the details in Henry Meyer, Aaron Eglitis and Irina Reznik’s story of Latvia's struggle with money laundering. Germany’s Coal Habit Proves Hard to Kick in Green-Power ShiftGermany’s economic interests are coming up against the government's goals of becoming an environmental leader in a $590 billion shift to renewable power, Brian Parkin and William Wilkes report.

And finally … When David Rockefeller’s estate sold at Christie’s New York earlier this year, the allure of “living like a Rockefeller” induced eager collectors to spend wild sums. Now, Christie’s rival Sotheby’s is hoping that there’s some Rockefeller magic left over. The auction house will sell hundreds of pieces of furniture, art, decorations, and jewelry from Nelson and Happy Rockefeller’s estate. James Tarmy has details.

To contact the author of this story: Kathleen Hunter in London at khunter9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Karl Maier at kmaier2@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.