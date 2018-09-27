Kavanaugh’s Sharp Criticism of Democrats Is Unusual for a Nominee

(Bloomberg) -- Watching a nominee for the Supreme Court go full-tilt at a political party, accusing its members of orchestrating a political hit, is unprecedented.

Kavanaugh accused Democrats of executing a "calculated and orchestrated political hit."

The court has long tried to remain above politics. It is hard to see how Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination doesn’t change the court --- whether or not he ends up getting confirmed.

