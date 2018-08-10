(Bloomberg) -- Brett Kavanaugh’s U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearing will start Sept. 4, the Senate Judiciary Committee said Friday, as documents showed he once argued that President Bill Clinton shouldn’t be indicted while in office and that Congress should have access to evidence in an ongoing investigation.

The hearing is expected to last three or four days, committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said in a statement. The chairman contended the Senate will have "plenty of time" to review emails and other records that are being released on Kavanaugh’s prior work in the White House and for Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr.

Democrats have complained that Republicans are rushing confirmation of President Donald Trump’s second high court nominee without releasing the full set of documents needed to assess Kavanaugh’s legal views.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said the Senate is "already reviewing more documents than for any other Supreme Court nominee in history." He added, "Judge Kavanaugh looks forward to addressing the Judiciary Committee in public hearings for the American people to view."

A large batch of documents on Kavanaugh’s work for Starr was released Friday, and they shed light on issues that could be relevant to Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia in 2016.

In a 1998 Christmas Eve memo, Kavanaugh argued to fellow attorneys in the investigation of Clinton that the independent counsel should wait until the president’s impeachment trial and then announce the conclusion that the president can’t be indicted in office.

"After the Senate has concluded, I would send a letter to the attorney general explaining that we believe an indictment should not be pursued while the president is in office," Kavanaugh wrote. "Rather I would explain that we believe that the next president (and attorney general) should make the decisions whether to indict Mr. Clinton."

In addition, legal advice that Kavanaugh -- then an associate independent counsel -- gave Starr in 1994 suggests that as a justice he may sympathize with demands by House Republicans for documents from the Justice Department’s investigation of Russia’s effort to influence the 2016 election.

