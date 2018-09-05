(Bloomberg) -- Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is being questioned Wednesday by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of a confirmation hearing that is bitterly dividing Republicans and Democrats. Here are the latest developments on President Donald Trump’s second high court choice, updated throughout the day:

Kavanaugh Says Precedent ‘Rooted’ in Constitution (9:56 a.m.)

Kavanaugh said the Supreme Court is constitutionally required to pay attention to its precedents, pre-emptively addressing an issue that’s likely to be a focus of Democratic attacks on his nomination.

"Precedent is rooted right into the Constitution itself," he said in response to a question from the committee’s chairman, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa. The court is constitutionally required to "pay attention and pay heed to the rules of precedent," he said.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation would give the court five potential votes to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling and other longstanding precedents backed by liberals.

Demonstrators disrupted the hearing for the second straight day, repeatedly interrupting both Grassley and Kavanaugh. About a dozen people were removed by Capitol police officers in the first half hour of the hearing.

What to Watch on Wednesday:

Republican and Democratic members of the committee are questioning Kavanaugh for the first of two days on issues including abortion, gun rights and presidential powers.

The hearing is expected to continue late into the evening and resume on Thursday. The Judiciary Committee is likely to vote on confirmation Sept. 20.

Here’s What Happened on Tuesday:

The Judiciary Committee opened its hearing with more than an hour of arguing as Democrats unsuccessfully sought a delay until they receive more records from Kavanaugh’s work in a Republican White House.

Capitol police said they arrested 70 people during the hearing, including 61 who were removed from the hearing room and another nine from a Senate office building. The charges included disorderly conduct, crowding and obstructing, the police said.

Kavanaugh said in his opening statement that the Supreme Court "must never, never be viewed as a partisan institution." He said that in 12 years as an appellate judge he has ruled "sometimes for the prosecution and sometimes for criminal defendants, sometimes for workers and sometimes for businesses."

To contact the reporters on this story: Greg Stohr in Washington at gstohr@bloomberg.net;Laura Litvan in Washington at llitvan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Laurie Asséo, Justin Blum

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.