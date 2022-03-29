(Bloomberg) -- Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, a closely held investment firm based in Los Angeles, is conducting a review of its oil and gas assets as it weighs how to maximize their value, according to people familiar with the matter.

The firm held talks with advisers to explore combining some assets in its portfolio into a single company that it could then consider selling or merging with a third party, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The portfolio includes companies such as 89 Energy and Kraken Energy.

Kayne Anderson still plans to focus on energy investing and could elect to keep the companies separate, the people said.

A spokesman for Kayne Anderson declined to comment.

Several private equity firms have merged portfolio companies in recent years as they look to create greater scale and reduce management costs ahead of a sale or listing.

Kayne Anderson’s 89 Energy resulted from the combination of Casillas Petroleum Resource Partners, Native Exploration Holdings and Acacia Exploration Partners, while Encap Investments merged Advance Energy Partners and Ameredev II last December.

Dealmaking across the North American energy market has begun to increase this year as oil prices surge and the Covid-19 pandemic wanes.

In February, PDC Energy Inc. agreed to buy Great Western Petroleum LLC in a deal valued at $1.3 billion. This month, Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Whiting Petroleum Corp. said they would merge in an all-stock transaction valuing the combined group at more than $5 billion.

