(Bloomberg) -- Kayne Anderson Private Credit, a middle-market direct lending platform, has sold a passive minority stake in itself to Bonaccord Capital Partners, a subsidiary of asset manager P10 Inc.

The Chicago-based platform, which has $6 billion in assets under management, intends to use proceeds from the transaction to accelerate its growth as the private credit market revels in a “sweet spot”, Ken Leonard, co-head of Kayne Anderson Private Credit, said in an interview.

“In my 37-year career, I can’t recall investing in a market with as favorable risk-adjusted characteristics this one,” said Leonard, 59. Average returns, on an unlevered basis, currently hover at 12% to 13%, up from 7% to 8% in recent years, in part due to higher interest rates, said Leonard, who co-heads the business with Doug Goodwillie.

Founded in 2011, the platform has until now relied on the balance sheet of its parent Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, which also invests in real estate, energy and software. The firm’s real estate arm sold a minority stake to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Petershill in 2020.

Following the Bonaccord transaction, the platform will be able to provide warehouse facilities for new investment vehicles, backstop lines for its business development companies and provide so-called seasoning for loans to offshore investors, a process that reduces tax implications, Leonard said.

The deal will also enable the firm to expand its origination capabilities and product offerings, and to tap retail channels to raise funds, he said. Kayne Anderson Private Credit is also eager to develop relationships with private equity firms that Bonaccord owns a minority stake in, Leonard said.

Bonaccord has backed Revelstoke Capital Partners and AE Industrial Partners among others, its website shows. It’s also made strategic minority investments in other private credit lenders including Monroe Capital and Park Square Capital.

“We want to make sure the team can capitalize on the opportunities and powerful tailwinds that exist today,” Bonaccord Capital Partners Managing Partner Ajay Chitkara said in the interview, crediting Kayne Anderson’s historically low loss ratio. Leonard said strong underwriting standards and a preference for low leverage should shield the firm if a wave of distress descends upon US companies.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.