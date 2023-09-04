(Bloomberg) -- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed Galymzhan Pirmatov as central bank governor and named Timur Suleimenov to replace him, ousting the official who led the institution after riots shook the country over a year ago.

The country’s Senate voted to approve Suleimenov’s candidacy on Monday soon after Tokayev issued a decree removing Pirmatov, 51, who’s been in charge since February 2022.

Suleimenov, 45, has served as the president’s first deputy chief of staff since the deadly unrest in January 2022 that Tokayev called an attempted coup against him. Prior to joining the presidential administration as an assistant in 2019 he worked as deputy central bank governor for less than a month and was economy minister before then.

Under Pirmatov’s stewardship, the National Bank of Kazakhstan was criticized for keeping interest rates high and throttling access to credit. Just days earlier, Tokayev said “the economy needs money” and called for measures that could prompt banks to boost lending and redistribute their windfall profits.

Prior to leading the central bank, Pirmatov was chief executive officer of Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium miner, from 2017 to 2021. He was deputy central bank governor in 2015-2017.

In late August, the central bank delivered its first interest-rate cut since 2020 with a reduction of just a quarter-percentage point, after keeping the benchmark near the highest on record for five straight meetings.

Central Asia’s largest oil producer is moving past currency turmoil and an inflation spiral following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Kazakh central bank raised rates sharply when the war began, delivering a total of six hikes last year.

