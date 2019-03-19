(Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan’s leader-for-life Nursultan Nazarbayev announced his resignation as president, formally bringing an end to nearly three decades as ruler of central Asia’s largest energy producer.

Nazarbayev, 78, said he’s “taken the difficult decision to terminate my powers as president” as of March 20, in a televised address Tuesday. He announced that Senate Chairman Kassymzhomart Tokayev would succeed him until elections scheduled for 2020, and said he would retain the key positions of head of Kazakhstan’s security council, chief of the ruling Nur Otan party and member of the Constitutional Council.

“I will be with you to serve until the end of my days,” he said. “I see my future task in ensuring a new generation of leaders.”

Nazarbayev didn’t immediately indicate how his departure will affect his status awarded unanimously by lawmakers in 2010 as the nation’s leader for life. He triggered speculation last month that he was planning to resign when he asked the Constitutional Council to rule on what powers he would retain in the event of leaving the presidency voluntarily.

He said then that there were no plans for early presidential elections. His fifth term in office expires in 2020. He’s ruled Kazakhstan since 1989 and has been its only president since it became independent in 1991. Lawmakers exempted him from a constitutional ban on serving more than two consecutive terms in 2007.

Kazakhstan’s Eurobond due in October 2024 dropped for the first time in seven days, lifting the yield five basis points to 3.44 percent, the highest in more than a week.

“Nazarbayev has been working towards this sort of thing for a while, but the timing is unexpected,” said Kieran Curtis, who holds Kazakh Eurobonds as a fund manager at Standard Life Investments Ltd in London. “From a bondholder perspective, the handover is coming at a time when there isn’t much to worry about. We’d be more concerned if this was happening under different economic circumstances.”

