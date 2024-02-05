(Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan’s president accepted the resignation of the country’s government led by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who came to office in the wake of riots that shook the nation two years ago.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named Smailov’s first deputy, Roman Sklyar, as interim prime minister, according to a decree issued Monday.

A former finance minister and first deputy premier, Smailov, 51, was named prime minister in January 2022 in the aftermath of unrest sparked by rising fuel prices that killed at least 230 people and left hundreds injured. He was reappointed for another term as premier in March of last year after parliamentary elections.

Smailov’s government took on oil majors in disputes over costs and environmental damage. Companies involved in the giant Kashagan field venture are close to settling one such dispute with the government. Central Asia’s largest crude producer has sought to attract foreign investment, including for projects like the delayed expansion of Chevron Corp.’s oil field, which is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2025.

Smailov proved to be “ineffective,” said Dosym Satpayev, director of the Almaty-based Risk Assessment Group. Increasing social tension over rising prices and disappointment at the lack of real reforms led to his departure, he said.

Smailov’s spokeswoman wasn’t immediately available for comments.

Tokayev is expected to lead a government meeting scheduled for Feb. 7.

