Kazakhs Vote to Elect Their First New Ruler in Three Decades

(Bloomberg) -- The people of Kazakhstan are voting in presidential elections Sunday that were called after longtime ruler Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down following three decades in power.

Seven candidates are competing to become only the second president of central Asia’s largest energy producer since it gained independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991. Polling began at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Results must be counted at polling stations within 12 hours of the end of voting, according to the Kazakh central election commission’s website.

Nazarbayev, 78, who’s ruled Kazakhstan since 1989, began a long-expected transfer of power in March when he resigned the presidency in favor of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was head of the senate and next in line under the constitution. Tokayev, 66, called early elections in April “to remove any uncertainty” about the handover, and he’s campaigned on a pledge to continue with Nazarbayev’s policies.

Nazarbayev, who’s been declared leader-for-life in the nation of 18 million people that’s the size of western Europe, has retained key powers as head of the Kazakh national security council. He also leads the ruling Nur Otan party that has an overwhelming majority in parliament. His daughter Dariga became head of the senate in place of Tokayev.

Shortly before he stepped down, Nazarbayev ordered billions of dollars in extra spending after acknowledging public discontent with “flatlining” incomes. He also replaced the government and the central bank chief, accusing ministers of failing to implement programs effectively to improve living standards hit by a slide in the currency when oil prices tumbled in 2015.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nariman Gizitdinov in Almaty at ngizitdinov@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Torrey Clark at tclark8@bloomberg.net, Tony Halpin, John Bowker

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.