(Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan raised interest rates for the first time since an emergency increase in February, even after Russia began reversing a steep increase delivered following its invasion of Ukraine.

The National Bank hiked the key rate to 14% from 13.5%, according to a statement on Monday. It said policy makers see scope for borrowing costs to rise further, considering Kazakhstan’s fiscal stimulus and other factors including higher commodities prices.

“There remains room for further tightening of monetary conditions given the trajectory of inflationary expectations, updated forecasts for inflation, aggregate demand and imports, as well as the risk of possible additional inflationary shocks,” the central bank said.

Central Asia’s largest energy producer is exposed to economic spillovers from Russia, its largest trading partner, even as it benefits from higher oil prices. Rising global food costs and more expensive logistics for goods have put pressure on consumer prices, which are also under pressure as a result of measures to punish the Kremlin for the war.

The erratic tenge is adding to risks for inflation and may require higher rates to counter faster price increases, the International Monetary Fund said this month. It expects Kazakh inflation to remain elevated this year and has warned the country’s outlook is especially uncertain given the risk that Russia’s conflict with Ukraine may drag on past 2022.

This year Kazakhstan “will have an unfavorable external inflation background” because of a record increase in prices for vegetable oils and grain, the National Bank said in a report to parliament on April 20. The central bank raised its benchmark by more than three percentage points on Feb. 24, hours after Russia attacked Ukraine.

Inflation accelerated to 12% in March, the fastest in nearly five years. The tenge is down about 3% against the dollar this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The central bank said its rates corridor, formed from the overnight deposit and lending rates, was kept at plus or minus one percentage point around the benchmark.

The next rate decision is scheduled for June 6, according to the statement.

