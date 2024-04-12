(Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan halted its longest series of interest-rate cuts in nearly a decade, holding the cost of borrowing as the central bank gauges price pressures at home and in neighboring Russia.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan kept the benchmark rate at 14.75% on Friday after five consecutive reductions. The move matched the forecast of only one economist in a Bloomberg survey, with most expecting a further reduction of 25 basis points.

“Inflationary pressures persist in the domestic economy,” even as the pace of price growth is slowing, the central bank said in a statement. “The space for monetary policy easing is still limited. It will begin to form with a steady decline in” inflation excluding one-time factors such as increases in tariffs, according to the bank.

There are pro-inflationary risks from the continuation of reforms to regulated prices and the impact of abnormal flooding in parts of Kazakhstan and “uncertainty” related to the amount of government spending needed to deal with the consequences, the bank said.

Governor Timur Suleimenov had taken advantage of a slowing in inflation to the lowest level in two years to oversee the longest easing cycle since the tenge was allowed to trade freely in 2015.

But he said in an interview last week that he was concerned by a spike in monthly prices in February and was watching high inflation in Russia, Kazakhstan’s second-largest trading partner, where consumer price growth reached 7.7% annually in March.

Suleimenov said inflation in Russia — where the key interest rate stands at 16% — remained “quite high,” though the ruble’s relative weakness compared to the tenge had kept price growth in goods from spilling into the domestic market.

The tenge has appreciated 0.7% to the dollar since the bank’s last decision on Feb. 23, while the ruble has weakened in Moscow trading in the same period.

The central Asian nation aims to curb inflation to within 6%-8% this year with government investing in local production, logistics and storage infrastructure and via “price formation control,” according to a statement on the prime minister’s website in March.

At the same time, ministers are seeking to boost economic growth by 6% this year, though the worst floods in 80 years forced President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to declare a state of emergency in the nation of 20 million on April 6.

Kazakhstan’s benchmark remains above the level before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which prompted policymakers to lift rates. While inflation slowed to 9.1% in March, the interest rate remains among the highest in emerging markets when adjusted for prices and is far above the central bank’s target of around 5%.

The central bank, whose next policy decision is scheduled for May 31, maintained its rates corridor — formed from the overnight deposit and lending rates — at plus or minus one percentage point around the benchmark.

