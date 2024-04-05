(Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan’s central bank is carefully watching Russian inflation in addition to domestic price growth as it weighs when to resume cutting its benchmark rate.

“Without a doubt, of course we are monitoring inflation in Russia,” National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov said in an interview. “If we import a lot from somewhere, we must determine what is happening there in terms of prices so as not to import inflation.”

So far, the ruble’s relative weakness compared to Kazakhstan’s tenge has kept any price growth in goods from Russia from spilling into the domestic market, Suleimenov said, but he remains vigilant because inflation there is currently “quite high.”

Russia was Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner in 2022, accounting for 19.9% of all foreign trade and 35.1% of the country’s imports. China has since overtaken Russia as the central Asian nation’s top trading partner. Kazakhstan, which is a member of a customs union with its northern neighbor, saw the share of Russian imports drop to about 27% in 2023, according to the country’s national statistics bureau.

In February, the Kazakh central bank lowered its benchmark for a fifth straight meeting, its longest easing cycle since it allowed the local currency to trade freely in 2015. The rate currently stands at 14.75%, and policymakers signaled interest rates are unlikely to fall further. The next decision is scheduled to be announced on April 12.

Suleimenov, who has led the central bank since September, has taken advantage of a steep deceleration in inflation that’s now at its slowest in two years at 9.1% to continue an easing cycle that began in August. Still, the benchmark rate remains among the highest in developing markets when adjusted for prices, while inflation is far above the bank’s target of around 5%.

Read more: Kazakh Rate-Cut Cycle Now Longest Ever With Fifth Straight Move

“For us to make a decision about further easing we must clearly understand what monthly inflation is,” Suleimenov said. In February, prices rose 1.1% month-on-month, the fastest since February 2022, which was “very concerning,” and a major factor in pausing rate cuts until the bank can gather more data, he said.

The bank is also watching the country’s trade balance and foreign currency market, as well as planned government spending, which will be a particular focus for policymakers, he said.

Russia’s central bank has continued to signal it will keep the cost of borrowing at its highest level since the early days of the Kremlin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine for a prolonged period. Annual price growth has stalled at over 7%, leaving it at almost twice the Bank of Russia’s 4% target.

Central Asia’s biggest energy producer is trying to lift its economy right as declining revenue forces budget cutbacks. That’s been made harder by a delay in the full startup of a project to expand production at Chevron Corp.’s giant oil field until the middle of next year.

Read more: The Kazakh Connection Shows How Europe’s Russia Trade Is Flowing

Olzhas Bektenov, who was named prime minister on Feb. 6, has set a goal of boosting growth to 6% this year while reducing spending and reallocating some 300 billion tenge ($667 million) in expenditure for investment. Rising investment doesn’t guarantee government coffers will reap the benefits.

“When projects are launched, naturally everyone asks for tax breaks,” Suleimenov said. “In my opinion, it’s very simple, the volume of tax benefits is too large,” and a review of the tax system is “inevitable.”

Read more: China’s Xi Jinping to Visit Kazakhstan in July, Tokayev Says

While the tenge decoupled from the ruble after the start of the war, Russia’s currency still affects Kazakhstan’s economy, according to Suleimenov.

“There is an influence from the connectedness of our economies and dependence of certain industries on Russian imports,” he said. The bank carefully analyzes “how the ruble may behave and how that will affect our economy.”

“It’s not a currency issue, it’s an economic issue,” he said.

