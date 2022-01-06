(Bloomberg) -- The unrest that has rocked Kazakhstan since Sunday is prompting questions about whether it will be the first of many amid surging energy and fuel prices. There are lots of reasons to think this is more of a local affair, writes Bloomberg Oil Strategist Julian Lee.

Kazakhstan’s protests were sparked by a doubling in the price of a popular motor fuel, but their causes run much deeper than that. The demonstrations in the Central Asian nation began after the cost of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, doubled in the Mangystau region in the west of the country, where it is a cheaper alternative to gasoline and is used in as many as 90% of vehicles.

A subsequent decision to reverse the increase, which took LPG prices back below their earlier level, did nothing to quell the unrest. It quickly spread to major cities, including the former capital, Almaty, nestled in the foothills of the Tien Shan Mountains in the southeast of the country, far from the oil producing region of Mangistau on the shores of the Caspian Sea, where the protests began.

The protests have drawn thousands, focused on government buildings and the airport, and brought calls for longtime leader Nursultan Nazarbayev to give up the reins of power. Nazarbayev, 81, turned over the presidency to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in 2019 but retains substantial influence in the country’s political system.

Despite earning billions of a dollars a year from oil, the wealth hasn’t moved far from the seats of power. A new capital city was built in the center of the country with a grand boulevard linking the presidential palace and the Norman Foster-designed Khan Shatyr entertainment center - described as the world’s biggest tent.

Meanwhile visitors and expatriate workers at the Karachaganak oil and gas field in the north are driven 100 miles from Orenburg airport in Russia to the project, because the conditions of the local airports and roads in Kazakhstan are so poor. There is a very noticeable increase in the number and size of the potholes after the road crosses the border from Russia to Kazakhstan.

The nation is on a fairly long list of countries whose subsidizing of fuel costs places an added strain on government finances -- especially in times of high prices.

Many of the nations with cheap fuel are also petrostates including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Nigeria, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Libya, Algeria, Indonesia and Venezuela. However, countries including Turkmenistan, Bolivia and Egypt all sell gasoline at prices that are about equal to -- or lower than -- the price of unrefined crude, according to data from ICE Futures Europe and GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

The petrostates, often enjoy very low costs of oil production by government-controlled companies, who are required to supply a domestic refining network at below market prices. They are better able to meet the cost of subsidies than those who must pay prevailing international prices to secure crude or refined products.

And as global oil prices rise, as they have done over the past year -- Brent crude is up by almost 60% since the start of 2021 --so the burden of subsidizing fuel prices increases.

Other countries that subsidize fuel prices may find themselves in similar positions if oil prices keep going up. That doesn’t mean they will suffer the same fate as Kazakhstan. Reducing subsidies, rather than removing them at a stroke, might be a more prudent and popular approach.

But with no outlet for political opposition through the ballot box, and a population that has witnessed massive government expenditure on a shiny new capital city, while much of the rest of the country remains underdeveloped, Kazakhstan was a tinderbox waiting for a spark.

NOTE: Julian Lee is an oil strategist who writes for Bloomberg. The observations he makes are his own and are not intended as investment advice

