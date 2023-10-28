(Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan is finalizing the acquisition of ArcelorMittal SA’s local business, which was rocked on Saturday when dozens died in the nation’s worst mining accident since 2006.

At least 36 workers were killed in the underground coal mine fire at the Kostenko facility, with 10 still missing, Kazakhstan’s emergency ministry said early Sunday. It said the chances of finding more people alive were very low.

More than 200 people were evacuated to the surface, ArcelorMittal said in an earlier statement. Forty one miners died at an ArcelorMittal site in the 2006 incident.

Even as rescue operations were underway Kazakhstan’s government said it had reached a preliminary agreement with shareholders of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC and was preparing to transfer ownership of the enterprise to the state.

It’s unclear whether Kazakhstan plans to pay ArcelorMittal for its assets there. Kazakhstan’s industry minister Kanat Sharlapayev said in September that the government had “absolutely no intentions” of seizing company assets, Interfax reported.

Mine operations in ArcelorMittal Temirtau’s coal department were suspended for 24 hours for “gas protection checks,” the company said.

The Kostenko mine is located near Karaganda, southeast of the capital Astana. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared Sunday a national day of mourning and met with the families of victims. He called ArcelorMittal “the worst enterprise in Kazakhstan’s history.”

The deadly blaze came amid steps toward a change of ownership. “The two parties have been in discussions concerning the future of ArcelorMittal Temirtau and recently signed a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the company said.

ArcelorMittal didn’t specify whether the agreement was signed before or after the mine accident.

“ArcelorMittal is committed to completing this transaction as soon as possible in order to minimize disruption to the greatest extent possible,” it added.

The world’s second-largest steelmaker has come under pressure over the safety of its Kazakh facilities several times. In August, five workers were killed in a fire, and in November another five workers were killed in a gas explosion.

ArcelorMittal acquired its operations in Kazakhstan in the 1990s and promised further investment to modernize. It currently owns iron mines, coal mines and a steel plant in the former Soviet republic.

The company’s Kazakh steel mill accounted for about 5% of the company’s total production last year. Kazakhstan is also home to four iron ore mines and eight underground coal mines owned by the firm.

