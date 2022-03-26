(Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan is looking to establish a logistics center at an Egyptian Red Sea port that would help it ship its grains and other foodstuffs to Africa, Egypt’s agriculture ministry said.

As well as the project at Ain Sokhna port described as a logistical zone for free trade, the two countries are also discussing further agricultural cooperation and investment, according to a ministry statement that cited Kazakhstan’s ambassador.

The central Asian country is one of the approved sources for wheat imports for Egypt, the world’s biggest importer of the grain.

