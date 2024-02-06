Kazakhstan’s President to Name Chief of Staff as Prime Minister

(Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan’s president appointed his chief of staff Olzhas Bektenov to the post of prime minister following the resignation of the previous cabinet.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed an order filling the position after securing support from parliament. Earlier today, Yerlan Koshanov, the chairman of the ruling Amanat party and leader of the lower house of parliament, nominated Bektenov for the role, according to a statement on the president’s website.

Bektenov, 43, led the country’s anti-corruption agency before he was named head of the presidential administration in April last year. Before that, he had worked in the anti-corruption agency in various positions since 2018.

Tokayev accepted the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on Monday. A former finance minister and first deputy premier, Smailov, 51, was appointed premier in January 2022 in the aftermath of unrest sparked by rising fuel prices that killed at least 230 people and injured hundreds more.

Read more: Chevron’s Huge Kazakh Oil Expansion May Be Delayed to 2025

The new government is likely to continue efforts to boost business activity, aided by increased budget spending, a decrease in inflation last year and accelerating economic growth.

Tokayev is expected to lead a government meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

(Updates the first and second paragraphs to reflect the new prime minister has been officially appointed.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.