Kazaks Says ECB Has Option of Quarter or Half-Point Move in May
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said it’s possible officials will opt for a smaller 25 basis-point interest-rate hike in May, though a half-point move can’t be excluded, according to Latvian news service Leta.
- “At some point, it’s only natural that the step size is reduced. For example, the increase could be not 50 basis points, but 25 basis points.
- “Should we move to a lower step already at the ECB Council meeting in May? I think there is every possibility for that, but a 50 basis point increase is not an option that can be ignored.
- “The economy is still resilient, there will probably not be a recession in the euro zone this year, the labor market remains strong, the pressure on wages is still very high and in some cases even increasing. Therefore, in my opinion, a further increase in rates is necessary.”
