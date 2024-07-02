(Bloomberg) -- Expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates one or two more times this year seem “quite reasonable,” Governing Council member Martins Kazaks told CNBC in an interview.

Policymakers should take time to assess euro-area inflation data as it arrives, Kazaks said, adding that price pressures are expected to move sideways in the coming months.

He argued that the ECB won’t keep rates high for unnecessarily long, but also said that he wouldn’t like to see any further delays in reaching the 2% target.

Kazaks also said he sees “no reason” to activate a bond-buying backstop to address the latest market rout in France.

