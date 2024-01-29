Kazimir Says June More Likely Than April for First ECB Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank won’t rush into cutting interest rates to avoid undoing progress on inflation, according to Governing Council member Peter Kazimir, who said June is more likely than April for a first move.

“Acting hastily based on short-term surprises without having more clarity about the medium term would be risky,” he said in an opinion piece published Monday. “It could easily derail the progress we have made toward reaching our target.”

The ECB kept borrowing costs unchanged for a third time last week and while President Christine Lagarde pushed back against aggressive bets in financial markets on early cuts, she did so less forcefully than expected. Since then, comments by policymakers from across the euro zone have hinted at widening division on how quickly to move.

“I am confident that the exact timing, whether in April or June, is secondary to the decision’s impact,” Kazimir said. “The latter seems more probable, but I will not jump to premature conclusions about the timing. As soon as it is warranted, we won’t hesitate to act.”

Officials will base their decision on incoming data and the ECB’s March projections, he said, adding that wage agreements for the coming years are still an “unpredictable factor.”

“Though the signs are good, we do not yet have enough information to make a confident conclusion,” he said. “For this reason, discussing the timing of an interest rate cut at this point is premature.”

