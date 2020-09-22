Sep 22, 2020
KB Home Orders Jump, Showing Strength in U.S. Housing Rally
(Bloomberg) -- KB Home reported quarterly orders that beat expectations, further evidence that the pandemic has accelerated demand for new homes across the U.S.
- Orders for the three months through August rose 27% from a year earlier to 4,214, according to a statement Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting 3,920.
Key Insights
- KB Home’s focus on the entry-level market is paying off. Record-low mortgage rates are encouraging renters to purchase houses, especially those available at lower prices.
- Unlike competitors, KB Home doesn’t have much inventory of homes that are under construction or completed and ready for occupancy. Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Mezger said that built-to-order model was key in driving sales, “underscoring the robust demand for the choice and personalization we offer to our homebuyers.”
- Orders increased both in number and value in all of the company’s four regions. Many U.S. areas that were hit hard during the initial months of the lockdown are rebounding -- including California and Nevada, where KB Home has a strong presence.
Market Reaction
- KB Home shares rose as much as 3.1% in late trading Tuesday, before paring the gains. They have climbed 18% this year, trailing the 30% gain for an S&P index of homebuilder stocks.
