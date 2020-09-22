(Bloomberg) -- KB Home reported quarterly orders that beat expectations, further evidence that the pandemic has accelerated demand for new homes across the U.S.

Orders for the three months through August rose 27% from a year earlier to 4,214, according to a statement Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting 3,920.

KB Home’s focus on the entry-level market is paying off. Record-low mortgage rates are encouraging renters to purchase houses, especially those available at lower prices.

Unlike competitors, KB Home doesn’t have much inventory of homes that are under construction or completed and ready for occupancy. Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Mezger said that built-to-order model was key in driving sales, “underscoring the robust demand for the choice and personalization we offer to our homebuyers.”

Orders increased both in number and value in all of the company’s four regions. Many U.S. areas that were hit hard during the initial months of the lockdown are rebounding -- including California and Nevada, where KB Home has a strong presence.

KB Home shares rose as much as 3.1% in late trading Tuesday, before paring the gains. They have climbed 18% this year, trailing the 30% gain for an S&P index of homebuilder stocks.

