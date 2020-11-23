(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed an ally’s proposal to release two dissidents from prison, calling into question his commitment to reforms needed to reset strained relations with the West.

Barely a week after promising legal and economic reforms, Erdogan accused Bulent Arinc, a key figure in his ruling AK Party, of trying to saw discord with his proposal. His apparent motive was to mollify a nationalist party that is distrustful of the Kurdish political movement and is crucial to the Turkish leader’s grip on power.

In a TV interview last week, Arinc, a member of Erdogan’s advisory body, drew the ire of the Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP, by suggesting that a philanthropist and a Kurdish politician jailed on political charges should both be released. On Sunday, the president denounced the remarks while thanking MHP leader Devlet Bahceli for his support.

Erdogan Promises Period of Economic and Legal Reform in Turkey

Erdogan’s backtrack on his reform rhetoric underlines the challenges of opening a new page with the European Union and the U.S., which have long called for the release of Selahattin Demirtas, co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish HDP, and philanthropist Osman Kavala. It was out of the question to defend “anyone currently at the disposal of the judiciary,” Erdogan said.

“We don’t have issues with any country or institution that cannot be solved through politics, dialogue and negotiation,” said Erdogan, urging the EU to uphold a promise to forge closer ties with Turkey. “We express the same wish in relations with our ally America.”

Backed by MHP, Erdogan stepped up his crackdown on Kurdish politicians after HDP won enough support to be seated in parliament in the 2015 election, when the ruling AK Party lost its parliamentary majority. A second election six months later restored AK’s majority, but was followed by violent clashes in the country’s predominantly Kurdish southeast.

Demirtas, who challenged Erdogan in the 2018 presidential vote, has been in prison since November 2016 on multiple charges, including terrorist propaganda, insulting the president and inciting citizens to illegal demonstrations.

Kavala, who has spent three years in jail, was acquitted in February of financing weeks of anti-government protests in 2013, but was immediately rearrested under separate charges of participating in the coup attempt of 2016.

