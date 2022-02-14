(Bloomberg) --

Boris Johnson’s key political rival Keir Starmer confirmed he has received death threats, after the U.K. prime minister falsely accused him of allowing an infamous child-sex abuser to evade justice.

“I do not like talking about this because I have got young children,” Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, told BBC radio on Monday when asked about the threats against him. “What the prime minister said was wrong, it was very wrong. He knew exactly what he was doing.”

Johnson Won’t Apologize for Pedophile Jibe as Row Deepens

Johnson triggered a major row when he accused Starmer -- a former director of public prosecutions -- of failing to prosecute pedophile Jimmy Savile before his death in 2011. Starmer had no involvement in the case, and while the premier later clarified his remarks, he refused to apologize.

The prime minister’s comment during a heated session in the House of Commons was highly controversial, given Savile is a byword for pedophilia and institutional corruption in Britain. During his lifetime, the radio DJ and TV star had hidden his offenses behind his flamboyant personality and charity work.

Even members of Johnson’s own ruling Conservative Party criticized his decision to invoke Savile’s name in a political attack, and the prime minister’s senior aide also quit over the comment.

Meanwhile Starmer was mobbed by a crowd outside Parliament in London by protesters accusing him of “protecting pedophiles.”

“There has been a right-wing conspiracy theory for some time that’s a complete fabrication,” Starmer said. Johnson “fed into that,” he added.

