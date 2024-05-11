(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer and his senior advisers saw the defection of a right-wing Conservative immigration hard-liner to the Labour opposition this week as a political coup. But others in the party felt ambushed.

Fewer than 10 people were in the loop before Starmer announced Natalie Elphicke was crossing the floor of the House of Commons on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity discussing internal party matters. The circle was kept tight as the Labour leader’s closest aides aimed to stun Rishi Sunak with a knockout blow at Prime Minister’s Questions. Even the Labour politician handling migration policy, Yvette Cooper, wasn’t in the know.

Welcoming Elphicke was a political calculation by Starmer that the benefits outweighed any internal party blow-back. Her Dover constituency is on the front-line of government efforts to stop boats carrying migrants across the English Channel, and her move highlighted it’s a battle Sunak is losing. Crossings this year are at record levels, and local elections last week showed voters are abandoning the Tories after 14 years in power, to both Labour and the anti-immigration party Reform UK.

Those results, plus a YouGov opinion poll last week giving Labour a huge 30-point lead over the Tories, suggest Starmer is a shoo-in to be Britain’s next premier. Yet despite that favorable backdrop ahead of a general election expected later this year, many in the Labour Party, from shadow cabinet members and advisers to backbench MPs, spent much of the week complaining.

Labour politicians across the spectrum criticized Elphicke’s arrival, in part because of her right-wing politics and previous attacks on their party, but mostly because of her checkered history. In 2020, her ex-husband — who represented Dover before her — was jailed for sexual assault. Elphicke defended him and cast doubt on his victims’ testimonies. In a statement released after her defection, she apologized for her actions.

Bringing in an MP with such baggage isn’t smart politics and plays into Tory attacks that Starmer has few principles, Labour MPs and advisers told Bloomberg. Jess Phillips, a former shadow minister for domestic violence, said on her Electoral Dysfunction podcast that it was “a bit like being punched in the gut.”

Others were baffled that there was space in the party for Elphicke — but not for someone like Diane Abbott, Britain’s first Black female MP, who’s been suspended for more than a year for comments about racism that she’s since retracted. “If you’re building a broad church, you measure the breadth of that church from one wall to the other,” Labour peer Shami Chakrabarti told The News Agents podcast.

For the leadership, the party’s new MP shows how Labour has broadened its appeal since tumbling to its worst electoral defeat in more than eight decades in 2019. Allies of Starmer argue the decision is an example of the political ruthlessness he is willing to display to win over swing voters. One said it demonstrates Starmer will do what it takes to show the public he’s serious about delivering for them, regardless of whether they are natural Labour voters.

Another said nothing could do more to punch the bruise of Sunak’s flagship policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda than the Dover MP joining Labour. Payments so far to Rwanda were due to hit £290 million ($363 million) last month, even before a single deportation flight has taken off.

The defection was followed by a speech by Starmer on Friday outlining Labour’s immigration policy, timed in part to distract from positive economic growth figures released in the morning. Labour will scrap Sunak’s Rwanda plan, spending the money on a new Border Security Command staffed by hundreds of officers using new counter-terror powers and the security services to disrupt people-smuggling gangs, Starmer said.

It was an important moment for some in the shadow cabinet. For the last two years there has been an internal debate about Starmer’s political caution. Some of the leader’s aides, backed by Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, have insisted on a message of fiscal discipline with only limited policy announcements, in order to give the Tories as little as possible to attack.

Others Shadow Cabinet ministers have wanted a more ambitious policy platform, with some aides jokingly referring to Reeves’ team as the “no machine.” The divide was typified by the row over a decision earlier this year to scale back Labour’s once central policy of spending £28 billion a year on the green transition.

For months there had also been suggestions of tensions between Starmer’s office and Cooper’s shadow home affairs team, mainly over how soon to campaign on the party’s migration plans.

On Friday, Starmer threw caution to the wind and gave a policy speech on an area typically seen as home territory for the Tories. Some Shadow Cabinet members saw that as a win over the safety-first approach. Starmer has also sought to win over Tory voters with his messaging around defense and the economy in recent months.

An ally of Starmer insisted the strategy was always to rebuild the party from the Jeremy Corbyn era and reconnect with voters, then move toward a credible and ambitious policy offer. Labour would not just seek to tiptoe over the finish line, they added. Other Labour officials signaled bolder policy announcements can be expected in other areas as the election approaches, with shadow ministers covering all departments wanting to be able to advance pet policies.

Labour’s next steps on migration policy could prove difficult for some progressives who are squeamish about taking a hard line on asylum seekers. Labour is not ruling out replacing Rwanda as a deportation destination with another, safer third country, perhaps in conjunction with European allies, people close to Starmer and Cooper said. Left-wing Labour activists already expressed their dislike of Friday’s speech, and there may be more squeamishness to come.

One Starmer ally summed up their frustration with Labour lawmakers who have been grumbling despite their seemingly unbreakable poll lead. They’ve spent months calling for more boldness and ambition, yet when Starmer delivers in the form of a dramatic Tory defection and a tough policy announcement, they’ve still found things to complain about, the person said.

Managing those tensions may be the first test of a Starmer premiership.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.