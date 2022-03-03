(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. opposition Labour Party held a key parliamentary seat in a special election, handing leader Keir Starmer a boost as he seeks to capitalize on faltering national support for Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservatives.

Paulette Hamilton, a nurse and longtime district resident, won with a majority of 3,266 in Birmingham Erdington, the Press Association reported early Friday. The West Midlands seat has been in Labour hands since its creation in 1974, but the Tories slashed the party’s majority in 2019 when Johnson won an emphatic general election victory. R86011DWLU68

Thursday’s so-called by-election in the district was triggered by the death of veteran Labour member of Parliament Jack Dromey. Just 27% of voters turned out for the election to replace him, the Press Association said. Hamilton received 9,413 votes, ahead of Tory candidate Robert Alden, who got 6,147.

“I will not take your vote for granted,” Hamilton said, according to the Press Association. “I have made promises to you I intend to keep and I cannot wait to get started and I will be your voice in Westminster and challenge this government to get a better deal for Erdington.”

The result is likely to be presented by Starmer’s allies as proof he is winning over voters after a long period of turmoil for Johnson, whose reputation has been rocked by allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during the pandemic. The Conservatives’ poll ratings have fallen dramatically since October last year, while support for Labour has risen.

Still, polling experts have cautioned that disaffected Tory voters are not automatically switching to Labour across the country. An Ipsos poll in January also found that Labour trailed six percentage points behind the Conservatives on the key question of which party was most trusted to grow Britain’s economy, although Labour was 17 points ahead on tackling the cost of living.

Starmer visited Birmingham Erdington twice during the campaign, along with members of Labour’s senior team, in an effort to encourage people to vote amid fears that low turnout -- which frequently happens at special elections -- could affect the result.

