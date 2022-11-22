(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer, leader of the UK’s main opposition Labour Party, warned the British business community to do more to train domestic workers and reduce its reliance on overseas labor, amid growing calls from executives to increase migration to plug shortages.

“The days when low pay and cheap labor are part of the British way on growth must end,” Starmer told the Confederation of British Industry’s conference in Birmingham Tuesday. “Our common goal must be to help the British economy off its immigration dependency.”

Some UK companies want to use immigration to address chronic labor market shortages, but both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Starmer are reluctant. They see that solution as being at odds with the vote to leave the European Union, which ended freedom of movement from the bloc.

Sunak’s Britain Is Starting to Have Second Thoughts About Brexit

The Labour leader doesn’t want his party to be seen as soft on immigration as it tries to win back voters in its former industrial northern heartlands who switched to the Conservatives in 2019. For Sunak, the challenge is more internal, with Brexit hardliners wary of any move they regard as watering down what they regard as the Conservative Party’s major achievement.

Starmer, whose party has a lead of about 20 points in the polls over Sunak’s Tories and who has been trying to win over the business community, said he’ll be “pragmatic” on skills shortages and allow skilled people in when necessary, but on condition businesses do more for the domestic workforce.

“We will expect you to bring forward a clear plan for higher skills and more training, for better pay and conditions, for investment in new technology,” he said. “Britain’s low pay model has to go.”

Damaged Inheritance

Starmer also said if Labour wins the next general election, his first priority would be restoring economic stability and that he would stick to clear fiscal rules and would aim to have debt falling as a proportion of the size of the UK economy. He said his party would “inherit an economy that’s been damaged” by 12 years of Tory rule, including the turmoil caused by short-lived premier Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s rescue package.

“We won’t be able to do good Labour things as quickly as we would like,” he said. “Sound money in our public finances must come first.”

The migration question has become increasingly salient in the UK amid growing signs of public regret concerning Brexit and the economic drag caused by Britain’s tight labor market, where more than 600,000 people have dropped out of the workforce since early 2020. That’s left employers struggling to find staff to fill roles, with particular shortages in areas including hospitality, manufacturing and the National Health Service.

Former Tory Donors Turn Their Support to Starmer’s Labour Party

On Monday, CBI Director General Tony Danker called on Sunak to liberalize migration to plug labor shortages that are hampering growth in Britain, telling the lobby group’s conference the government should issue fixed-term visas to secure “economic migration in the areas where we aren’t going to get the people or the skills at home anytime soon.”

“We’ve got an immigration system that’s far too nervous about bringing in the skills we need,” Danker said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Lizzy Burden, arguing that the shortage of workers is adding to the “stagflation” pressures in the UK economy.

Asked about the issue on Monday, Sunak said his priority is clamping down on migration the government regards as illegal but that he also wants to the UK to be a “beacon for the best and brightest.”

(Updates with more details from seventh paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.