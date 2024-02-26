2h ago
Keith Richards' Top Picks: February 26, 2024
BNN Bloomberg
Keith Richards' Market Outlook
Keith Richards, president and chief portfolio manager of ValueTrend Wealth Management
FOCUS: Technical Analysis
MARKET OUTLOOK:
There’s enough evidence to suggest markets reached a stage of complacency recently. In our investor newsletter sent the first week of February, we suggested the S&P 500 Index (SPX) would probably breach 5,000, and then see a likely pullback in the latter half of February or early March. The SPX did breach 5,000, and at the time of writing, it seems to be waffling near that level. The technical indicators I follow (price momentum and money flow) suggest an overbought market. The sentiment indicators I watch (smart money/dumb money indicators and options activity) also seem to back my prognosis for a potential pullback. We’re looking at anywhere between 4,800-4,600 as a good landing spot for the SPX. ValueTrend is holding a bit of cash (10-12 per cent), and expects to deploy that cash as the market presents new value stock opportunities in the coming days or weeks.
TOP PICKS:
Good value play, looks to be basing and moving up.
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ TSX)
One of many oil stocks we like. We are bullish on oil.
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF (COW TSX)
Looks to reach the top of its trading range near $37.
PAST PICKS: December 18, 2023
VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH NYSEARCA)
- Then: US$307.92
- Now: US$301.56
- Return: -2 per cent
- Total Return: -2 per cent
Canadian Western Bank (CWB TSX)
- Then: $31.28
- Now: $29.17
- Return: -7 per cent
- Total Return: -6 per cent
SNC-Lavalin Group (ATRL TSX)
- Then: $41.44
- Now: $43.64
- Return: 5 per cent
- Total Return: 5 per cent
Total Return Average: -1 per cent
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|OIH NYSEARCA
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CWB TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|ATRL TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y