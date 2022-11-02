(Bloomberg) -- A brand-new opera based on Michael Cunningham’s bestselling novel The Hours will premiere at New York’s Metropolitan Opera on Nov. 22. Composed by the Pulitzer Prize winner Kevin Puts, the opera stars the divas Renée Fleming and Joyce DiDonato, along with Kelli O’Hara, the Tony Award-winning Broadway star who’s also currently a star of HBO’s The Gilded Age. Audiences first heard the opera in concert form earlier this year in Philadelphia, where the New York Times critic Zachary Woolfe called it “direct, effective theater, with a cinematic quality in its plush, propulsive underscoring.”

The Hours, which was turned into a 2002 movie starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Julianne Moore, uses Virginia Woolf’s novel Mrs. Dalloway as source material as it follows its three protagonists through their respective time periods. O’Hara will sing the role of Laura Brown, a midcentury housewife suffocated by the era’s restrictions.

This won’t be O’Hara’s first time on the Met stage. She made her debut in 2014 in The Merry Widow (Fleming had the lead role), then returned in a 2018 production of Cosi fan tutte, singing the role of the meddlesome maid Despina.

But this will be her first time as an opera’s star, and the stakes—and expectations—couldn’t be higher. It’s the Met’s first worldwide premiere of a new opera since 2006, and Puts’s lush, accessible music, combined with a production by the director Phelim McDermott (his last major success was Akhnaten), has the potential to bring in hordes of viewers who might not otherwise make the trek to Lincoln Center.

Bloomberg spoke to Fleming in late October, about a month before the premiere.

How easy has it been to transition from musical theater to opera?I did get a degree in opera, and I do love to challenge myself, but I have not been giving my life to opera in the last 20 years. It’s a beautiful and special and difficult skill. The time and effort that goes into it is not to be taken for granted.

It’s hard not to look for comparisons between the two art forms.I come to singing through the text. I love words and I love lyrics. But in the bel canto style of opera singing, it’s the sound that portrays the emotion. And so in opera, and especially this opera, I have to go towards the technical singing first in order to get that done. It’s a fearful thing for me to do—to put the voice first and the music first, because I’ve always depended on emotion to get me through my lack of a perfect sound.

There are more than a few fans out there who might dispute your own characterization of your voice.Singing is my love and my life, but singing always goes with the text. So to sing about something that, for instance, I don’t care about, is very hard for me. But there’s no false modesty here. I know where I’m most capable.

And that’s in combining music and theater?I was in the room when Pavarotti sang Aida. He walked out on stage and opened his mouth and I didn’t care what he said, it just went through my heart and out my back and up my head and down to my toes. But when I sing musical theater or jazz or whatever it is, I’m not going to depend completely on that power, I’m also going to depend on the story and storytelling.

Right, there can be something a little tedious about a voice that’s too perfect. I had a teacher who would stop me immediately if I sounded “impressive,” because it wasn’t about sounding great. She’d look at me and say, “how wonderful you sound!” and then say, “booooring.” I want to marry strong and able sound with the truth of the story.

It’s funny, because The Hours is not much of a story—nothing major actually happens to Laura Brown beyond baking a cake and reading—and yet it’s brimming with drama.This is not going to work as an opera if she’s completely realistic. But to carry the realism inside myself as an actress while sharing my inner monologues and thoughts, and the many voices that haunt me as a character? That’s what makes it opera.

What kind of source material did you rely on for the role?I’ve had exchanges over email with Michael Cunningham, which have just been incredible. And I’ve gone back to The Hours, and reread Mrs. Dalloway. And now I’m reading a wonderful book called The Annotated Mrs. Dalloway, which takes us through a lot of the biography of Virginia Woolf and her writing, and then goes through Mrs. Dalloway step by step. All these things have helped me get deep within this part. Laura Brown is painfully familiar; all three of these roles are a painful journey into the mental health of women.

And you’re currently rehearsing?Rehearsing six days a week. I’m very tired and I love it. This is the first rehearsal room I’ve been back into [since Covid-19] and it’s been joyous. I’m just at the point where the cortisol kicks in and the stress becomes euphoria.

