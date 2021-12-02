(Bloomberg) -- Kellogg Co. and the union representing about 1,400 of its cereal-plant workers said they reached an agreement after negotiations in Chicago.

The agreement between Kellogg and the members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union “includes an accelerated, defined path to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees, and wage increases and enhanced benefits for all,” Kellogg said on a website.

Changes to the cereal maker’s two-tier employment system had been a sticking point in negotiations. Currently at Kellogg’s cereal plants, longer-tenured “legacy” workers get better benefits and pay. “Transitional” workers can graduate into the higher class as legacy workers leave their jobs.

The agreement calls for 3% wage increases for legacy workers upon ratification, with cost-of-living adjustments thereafter, Kellogg said. Raises for transitional employees will depend on their years of service.

The union will have an informational meeting on Friday to discuss the potential contract and will vote on it on Dec. 5, with the votes then flown to Maryland to be counted Dec. 6, according to Dan Osborn, president of the Omaha, Nebraska, local of the union.

The company’s cereal workers went on strike Oct. 5. The latest talks were the second round of negotiations after earlier discussions failed to reach an agreement.

There were signs of frayed relations between the two sides. In November, Kellogg Co. sought a restraining order against the union that was leading the strike at its cereal plant in Omaha, alleging its members obstructed vehicles entering and exiting, trespassed and intimidated nonunion workers at the plant.

The strike has affected plants in Omaha; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.

