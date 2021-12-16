(Bloomberg) -- The union representing striking workers at Kellogg Co.’s cereal plants say it has reached a tentative agreement to end the months-long standoff with the company.

Members will meet Friday and vote on the new proposal Sunday, according to a union representative. Votes will be tallied on Dec. 21 and if the agreement is ratified, workers would return to the plants on Dec. 27.

The agreement includes cost-of-living raises for those that are transitioning to becoming longer-tenured workers that enjoy different benefits.

“We’re happy negotiations continued in good faith,” said Dan Osborn, president of the union chapter in Omaha, Nebraska.

The strike has affected plants in Omaha; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. Workers rejected Kellogg’s last proposal.

