(Bloomberg) -- White House Chief of Staff John Kelly denied a report by the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward that he called President Donald Trump an idiot, and Trump’s spokeswoman called Woodward’s latest book a collection of “fabricated stories.”

“The idea I ever called the President an idiot is not true,” Kelly said in a statement distributed by the White House. “ He always knows where I stand, and he and I both know this story is total BS.”

The Washington Post published excerpts Tuesday of Woodward’s book “Fear” on the Trump presidency.

Kelly frequently told colleagues that he thought the president was "unhinged," Woodward writes in the book, according to the Washington Post. In one small group meeting, Kelly said of Trump: “He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that the Woodward book is “nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the president look bad.”

Woodward writes that his book is drawn from hundreds of hours of interviews with firsthand participants and witnesses, many of which were conducted on condition he would not reveal that they were the source of information. His account is also drawn from meeting notes, personal diaries and government documents, according to the Washington Post article.

The post published a transcript and audio of a phone call between Woodward and Trump, who the newspaper said didn’t respond to the author’s interview requests until August, after the book was completed.

Woodward’s book comes less than a month after former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman published a tell-all account of her first year in the Trump administration, calling the president a “con” and a “racist.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Justin Sink in Washington at jsink1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Mike Dorning

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.