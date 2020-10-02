(Bloomberg) --

Former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, she said in a tweet.

Conway says she is in quarantine in consultation with her doctors. “As always my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic,” she said in the tweet.

Earlier, Conway’s daughter posted a video to TikTok wearing a mask with the words “update my mum has covid” superimposed over the top. “I’ll see you all in two weeks,” Claudia Conway captioned the video.

President Trump said he had tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.