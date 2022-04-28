(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge ordered a special political action committee to stop raising money for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s re-election bid until after the May 24 primary, putting a temporary end to a money-raising advantage the incumbent has enjoyed for months.

Judge Mark Cohen of Georgia’s Northern District in Atlanta said on Thursday that the committee, Georgians First, must wait until after the primary to continue raising money.

The PAC is one of a handful of so-called “leadership committees” created by state legislation last year that allow incumbents to raise unlimited amounts of money from individual donors. Opposing candidates can use the committees, too, but not until after they become their party’s official nominee.

Democrat Stacey Abrams’s leadership committee, One Georgia, had petitioned the court to allow her to begin using it weeks ago on the grounds that she was the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate on the ballot and therefore the de facto nominee. Cohen rejected that argument, suggesting she would have better luck asking that Kemp’s special committee’s fundraising be temporarily stopped, which her campaign then did.

Statewide candidates, including those running for governor, are now allowed to raise $7,600 from individual donors for the primary and again for the general election. They can raise another $4,500 per donor in a runoff election.

Kemp’s special committee has taken in much larger amounts, with individual donations as high as $250,000. He and other state leaders have said the committees allow them to compensate for a state law that bans them from raising money during the legislative session.

Former U.S. Senator David Perdue, who is challenging Kemp in the Republican primary, had already won an injunction against Kemp using funds from his leadership PAC gainst him in the primary. The new ruling stops the committee’s fundraising altogether for the next few weeks.

“Allowing Governor Kemp’s re-election campaign to be the beneficiary of unlimited contributions raised through a leadership committee he chairs while, at the same time, Abrams is restricted to the statutory limit of $7,600 by Georgia law, is antithetical to the First Amendment,” Cohen wrote in his order.

