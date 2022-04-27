(Bloomberg) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill allowing the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to launch criminal probes of voter fraud allegations that previously had to be referred by the secretary of state.

Kemp said in statement Wednesday that the new law builds on the “strong common sense measures in our Election Integrity Act of 2021,” referring to a controversial voting bill passed last year. He has allocated more than $500,000 for the new GBI investigators in next year’s budget.

The bill signing countered accusations by his Donald Trump-endorsed Republican primary opponent, former U.S. Senator David Perdue, that Kemp is soft on voter fraud: Perdue has made Trump’s unfounded voter fraud claims his central issue in his campaign to unseat Kemp, saying the governor didn’t fight hard enough to challenge or overturn the 2020 election results. Trump, who has endorsed eight primary contenders in Georgia, has made Kemp his top target.

Kemp has been highlighting his signings of popular Republican-backed legislation almost daily in the final weeks before the May 24 primary.

Among them: A new law allowing Georgians to carry concealed weapons without a permit and a law limiting “divisive” curricula in schools. On Monday, he traveled to Perdue’s home turf in Bonaire to sign a $1 billion tax cut -- the largest in Georgia history -- into law, He traveled with recently appointed University of Georgia system head and former Governor Sonny Perdue, who is David Perdue’s cousin.

