(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s splurge on luxury real estate properties shows no signs of abating.

The hedge fund titan spent $99.1 million for a beachfront house adjacent to his existing Palm Beach estate, according to the Palm Beach Post, citing sources with knowledge of the transaction and a deed filing. A Palm Beach County document confirmed the purchase price, but didn’t identify the buyer.

A spokesman for Griffin didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Citadel founder set a U.S. record this year with the purchase of a $238 million penthouse at 220 Central Park South. That came days after Griffin paid about 95 million pounds ($122 million) for a 200-year-old mansion overlooking London’s St. James’s Park about a half mile from Buckingham Palace. The 20,000 square-foot building includes a gym, pool and underground extension.

Before that, Griffin had already bought real estate in New York and Chicago worth more than $500 million, according to calculations by Bloomberg, including two floors of the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Chicago. He’s now spent at least $350 million to build his Florida holdings, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Griffin, 50, started trading convertible bonds from his dorm room at Harvard University. The Florida native founded Citadel in 1990 and has expanded it into a global empire managing hedge funds and making markets. He’s amassed a $9.9 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.

