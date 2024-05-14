(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin may have left Chicago for good, but he’s still getting his name on one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions.

The Museum of Science and Industry is officially changing its name to the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry on May 19 in recognition of a $125 million gift the billionaire hedge-fund founder gave to the south Chicago institution. The donation, previously announced in 2019, was the biggest in the organization’s history.

The new name comes almost two years after Griffin announced he was relocating his Citadel financial conglomerate to Miami. The move was a blow to Chicago’s reputation and fueled concerns about the future of his philanthropic donations, considering Griffin has given more than $650 million to Illinois institutions.

“One of the things people ask a lot is, since he’s left town, what’s the impact going to be?” Chevy Humphrey, chief executive officer of Griffin MSI, said in an interview. “But you have to think about the lasting impact that he’s given us. He’s created such an opportunity for us to have long-term financial health.”

Griffin donated $130 million to 40 Chicago organizations in June 2022, the month he announced Citadel’s move. Since then, his giving has been focused on Miami, where some of his main contributions include $50 million for neurological care and another $50 million for a cancer research center.

The MSI gift will be used to revitalize the museum and build its endowment, which is currently at about $200 million, Humphrey said. Interest from the endowment is used to fund projects and maintain the organization’s financial stability, she said. The gift will also support its long-term strategic plans through 2033, when the museum turns 100 years old.

In celebration of the new name, the museum will offer free admission on May 19 and unveil several new exhibitions supported by Griffin’s donation. Highlights will include the premiere of Notes to Neurons, a multimedia experience at the museum’s Griffin Studio, according to a statement.

Other exhibits include a renovated Henry Crown Space Center and a new home for the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which undertook two trips to deliver cargo to the International Space Station.

“Having that long term financial health is really unique and an exciting for our institution,” Humphrey said.

--With assistance from Felipe Marques.

