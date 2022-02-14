(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin launched his effort to unseat Illinois’s Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker in the November election by pledging $20 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin, the mayor of Illinois’s second-largest city.

It is Griffin’s first large monetary contribution in Illinois’s 2022 gubernatorial race after declaring in November that he’s “all in” to back an opponent to beat Pritzker, the billionaire Democrat who is seeking a second term. Griffin’s move is the latest in the high-stakes political fight between two of Illinois’s richest players. A spokesperson for Griffin confirmed his donation.

“I firmly believe Richard Irvin has the character and leadership needed to again make Illinois a place where people can feel safe to live, raise a family and pursue their dreams,” Griffin said in an emailed statement on Monday. “Richard Irvin will bring people together in Illinois and fight to turn our state around.”

Griffin, the founder of Citadel LLC, has contributed to Republican candidates nationally but has an outsized impact in Illinois. He gave millions to the election and re-election campaigns of one-term Governor Bruce Rauner, the Republican incumbent Pritzker defeated in 2018.

The Better Government Association, a non-partisan watchdog group, first reported the contribution Monday.

Griffin also donated more than $50 million to help defeat a graduated income tax ballot measure championed by Pritzker in 2020. Griffin, who according to Bloomberg’s billionaire index is worth about $27 billion, has criticized Pritzker’s 2023 budget proposal, including higher state spending and temporary tax relief, and also slammed the governor’s handling of rising crime.

“The policies of J.B. Pritzker are hurting not only our firm, but also countless other Illinois success stories,” Griffin said. “I am fortunate enough to have the resources to support Richard Irvin in his mission to return Illinois to being the land of opportunity.”

Irvin’s campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

Pritzker, heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, has devoted a large sum of his own wealth to his campaigns and causes. He contributed more than $50 million to support the failed ballot measure to end Illinois’s flat income tax rate to allow higher levies on the wealthy. He put more than $171 million into his last gubernatorial campaign, and just last month added $90 million to his re-election fund.

During the budget impasse between Rauner and the Democrat-controlled state legislature from 2015 to 2017, Illinois’s unpaid bills topped $16 billion, a number that now stands at about $3.75 billion currently.

“The wounds left by Bruce Rauner’s incompetence are still fresh and Illinoisans see Irvin’s candidacy for exactly what it is: another empty suit for Ken Griffin to drag our state backwards,” Natalie Edelstein, a spokesperson for Pritzker’s campaign, said in an emailed statement.

