(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin has upped his ante in Illinois’s gubernatorial election this year, contributing another $25 million to Republican candidate Richard Irvin, the mayor of the state’s second-largest city.

Irvin is trying to unseat Governor J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire Democrat seeking a second term in the November election. Griffin, the founder of Citadel and the richest man in Illinois, in February pledged $20 million to Irvin, the mayor of Aurora, after saying in November that he’s “all in” to back an opponent to beat Pritzker.

That contribution has not been reported on the Illinois State Board of Elections website, but a spokesman for Griffin said that the $25 million donation disclosed on Thursday was separate, bringing the total to $45 million. The $45 million investment in Irvin’s campaign would be the biggest expenditure he’s made on behalf of a single candidate. Griffin is a prolific political donor, ranking third among GOP campaign contributors in the 2020 election cycle, according to the website OpenSecrets.

In the current election cycle, he’s given $18.5 million to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s allied super PAC and $10 million to one tied to Senator Mitch McConnell ahead of the midterms. He has also given $7.5 million to a group backing former Bridgewater Associates executive David McCormick, who’s running in Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary. Griffin is also backing the re-election effort of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. He gave $5 million to a political action committee that’s supporting him.

“Richard Irvin is the best candidate to tackle the severe problems facing our state,” Griffin said in an emailed statement. “Richard will create jobs, fight corruption and reverse Illinois’ economic decline.”

Griffin’s contribution is the latest in the high-stakes political fight between two of Illinois’s richest people. Pritzker has put tens of millions of his personal wealth into his campaigns, with one of his largest contributions coming in at $90 million in January.

