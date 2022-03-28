(Bloomberg) -- A $40 million gift from Citadel’s Ken Griffin is helping the American Museum of Natural History complete a 230,000-square-foot center.

The donation is part of the $340 million raised so far for the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation, which is set to open sometime between late 2022 and early 2023, according to the museum on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Griffin’s name will be placed in the four-story atrium of building, which is designed by architect Jeanne Gang. The late Richard Gilder contributed $50 million to the project, which was announced in 2014. Susan and Peter Solomon, founder of boutique investment bank Solomon Partners, gave $10 million for an insectarium.

Griffin has spread his fortune across cultural institutions in New York, including donations of $40 million to the Museum of Modern Art and $25 million to the Shed. He’s worth $30.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He also gave $125 million in 2019 to the Museum of Science & Industry in Chicago, where Citadel is based. It’s now named the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science & Industry. The Norman Foster-designed addition to the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach is named after Griffin as well, for his $20 million gift.

Griffin’s latest act of philanthropy comes as he bids for Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea Football Club with the owners of the Chicago Cubs.

(Updates with additional donations in third paragraph.)

