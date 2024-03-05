(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin pledged $50 million to a cancer research center at the University of Miami, his largest philanthropic gift in Florida to date.

The donation will fund a new 12-story facility set to open in 2025, according to a Tuesday statement. The new facility, which will be named after the founder of the Citadel financial firm, doubles the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center research footprint.

“Sylvester’s team of physicians, scientists, and healthcare professionals plays a leading role in our community’s efforts to defeat cancer,” Griffin said in the statement.

Griffin has ramped up philanthropic gifts across South Florida, after spending billions in real estate in the region and relocating his family and Citadel to Miami from Chicago in 2022. He has a net worth of $37 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Causes have ranged from new parks to youth soccer, science education, teacher shortages and a local public college.

The Miami gift follows a $400 million pledge that Griffin and entertainment mogul David Geffen made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York in December. Griffin’s philanthropic activities, now grouped under the Griffin Catalyst brand, have included a series of gifts to science and medicine, such as to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and a new building for a Miami’s children hospital.

Several universities have received Griffin’s dollars, including the University of Chicago and his alma mater, Harvard, where his total giving amounts to more than $500 million. But the billionaire said he won’t support Harvard financially anymore unless it makes significant changes in the wake of turmoil related to the school’s handling of antisemitism on campus.

Griffin’s gift is part of the University of Miami’s $2.5 billion fundraising campaign. To fellow billionaire Stuart Miller, who chairs the University of Miami Health System Board, the donation shows the benefits of having Griffin around.

“Miami is privileged and fortunate to now call Ken Griffin one of our own,” he said in the statement.

--With assistance from Amanda Gordon.

