(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin, a major donor to Republican politicians, is backing the reelection of Miami-Dade County’s Democratic mayor, as the founder of Citadel expands his political clout in his new home base.

Griffin, who moved to Miami from Chicago two years ago, has given $500,000 to Daniella Levine Cava’s campaign in June, according to a filing. Cava, 68, was elected as the county’s first woman mayor in 2020. The position is nonpartisan.

So far, Cava’s political action committee has raised $1.6 million this year, with Griffin’s being the largest individual contribution.

Griffin, who’s worth $42 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has given over $60 million to GOP candidates this election cycle. Since moving to Miami in 2022, he’s vowed to become more involved in Florida politics and has donated to other local politicians including Governor Ron DeSantis and the city of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez.

In South Florida’s tiered government structure, the county mayor has substantial more power than her city counterparts, including Suarez. Unlike Suarez, a one-time Republican presidential contender who’s come under fire for conflicts of interest on his side jobs, Cava’s position is full time. Back in 2023, Griffin donated $1 million to Suarez’s local political action committee.

As Miami-Dade County mayor, Cava oversees 34 cities, including Miami, an annual budget of about $10 billion and nearly 30,000 employees.

“Mayor Levine-Cava is an accomplished and proactive leader,” Griffin said in a statement on Saturday. “She has improved the quality of schools for children, driven initiatives to strengthen resilience against natural disasters, worked to reduce crime and enhance public safety, and been a steadfast proponent of creating meaningful opportunities for people throughout our community.”

Griffin has also given money to charities endorsed by Cava. That includes $5 million to a park and bike pathway and $3 million to a nonprofit Cava’s administration also backed, the Miami-Dade Innovation Authority Inc., which hands out grants for companies working on solutions to issues like housing and climate change.

